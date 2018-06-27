Ogun farmers lose N100m fishes to flood, rainstorm

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—NO fewer than 55 of fish farmers in Ogun State have lost over N100m worth of live fishes to a devastating flood that swept them away following a two day torrential rainfall.



Vanguard gathered that the cluster–cat fish farms located at Idagba area of Ayetoro in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State and housing about 110 ponds were submerged at the weekend when the overflowing Idagba river emptied into them.

It was learned that some of the villagers were lucky as they defied the heavy downpour and followed the Idagba river course to catch swarms of fishes being washed down its path.

A witness told Vanguard that a basin of table -size cat fishes were sold as cheap as N4000:00 in Ayetoro area by some youths who made fortune out of the farmers’ misfortune.

One of the farmers, Mr David Adeniyi, a retired banker who owns a fish farm, said the flood swept away his seven active fish ponds, lamenting that he has lost over N5 million to devastating rainstorm.

Also affected is 76 year– old Pa. Akanni Olateju, who claimed he personally lost N6m worth of fishes to the flood and appealed to the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, to come to their help.

According Olateju, majority of the affected fish farmers invested in fish farm business with loans.