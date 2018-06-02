Ogun ex-PDP guber candidate joins Obasanjo’s ADC

By Daud Olatunji,

Abeokuta – A two-time gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Gboyega Isiaka, has joined the African Democratic Party (ADC).

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the promoter of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement, had, on May 10, announced that the movement had adopted the ADC as its political party.

Addressing newsmen during the reception of Isiaka into ADC, at a press conference organised in Abeokuta , the National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu, said the fortunes of the party had improved since the Coalition for Nigerian Movement (CNM) adopted it as a platform.