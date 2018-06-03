Oghiadomhe warns against comments capable of causing anarchy

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—AHEAD the 2019 general election, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, former Chief of Staff to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has urged Nigerians to be constructive in their criticisms and eschew comments capable of throwing the nation into anarchy.

Oghiadomhe, who also was former Deputy Governor of Edo State in the administration of Chief Lucky Igbinedion, urged the people of the state to give Governor Godwin Obaseki a chance to give the people of the state dividends of democracy, saying that it was too early to criticise the administration.

He stated this at his country home at Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, weekend when he hosted members of the Board of Trustees (BoTs) of the Fugar Progressive Union, FPU, of which he is the chairman.