Ogboru, Omo Agege accused of allegedly destabilizing Delta APC

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: A presidential hopeful on the platform of All Progressive Congress, APC, Alhaji Mumakai Unagha has accused Chief Great Ogboro and Senator Ovie Omoagege of allegedly taking steps to destabilize the party in Delta state.

Speaking against the backdrop of a parallel executive of the party that was recently constituted in the state Alhaji Unagha said Ogboru and Senator OmoAgege should be seen to be working with others to build the party in the state.

“if Chief Ogboru and Ovie Omo-Agege cannot queue behind people they met in the party or accept the leadership of Olorogun Otega Emerhor, they should return to their original Labour Party.

Since the duo of Ogboru and Ovie Agege defected to the party the party has not known peace.

That being enough, they worked for the former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan leading to the Breakdown of the social political organization of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) no account should they highjack the party they did not labore for, that they will resist it.

APC has been stabilized by Olorogun Emerhor, Ogboru/Ovie Agege cannot rear their heads to push people they met aside after the much damage to the Party by ways of propaganda and synergy with PDP.”, he said