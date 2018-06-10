Offa robbery: Ilorin youth group tasks police on diligent investigation

Ilorin – The Ilorin Emirate Youth Development Association (IEYDA) on Sunday urged the police to be diligent in its investigation of the bloody April 5 robbery incident in Offa.



The association made the plea in Ilorin in a statement jointly signed by its National President, Alhaji Babatunde Salaudeen, and National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Uthman Jagunma.

The association also expressed worry that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was linked with the incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Jimoh Moshood, the force spokesman, had asserted at a briefing that some suspects arrested in connection with the robbery incident had indicted Saraki.

IEYDA, however, said that while the association was for equity and justice in the police investigation, it was opposed to any attempt to ridicule and embarrass a renowned indigene of Ilorin based on politics.

“The association strongly stands against robbery and political thuggery and as such condemns same in its totality, particularly the Offa robbery which led to the death of innocent citizens.

“The association remains one of the numerous bodies which promptly condemned the robbery attack and sympathised with the people of Offa community through a press release.

“We therefore also maintain that the Ilorin Emirate Youths will not be a party to any attempt to ridicule, embarrass and disgrace any of the sons and daughters of the Ilorin Emirate,” it said.(NAN)