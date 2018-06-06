Offa robbery: Be fair, just, community tells Police

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—Offa community in Kwara State has urged the Police to ensure fairness and justice in the investigation of the robbery incident that happened in the area last April.

They made the call in a statement by the President and Secretary of Offa Defendants Union, ODU, Alhaji Najimdeen Yasin and Mrs. Wosilat McCarthy, respectively, in Ilorin yesterday.

The statement read: “The attention of the community has been drawn to claims by the Police at a press conference in Abuja that some of the suspects arrested in connection with the robbery, which occurred in Offa in April, have implicated Dr. Bukola Saraki, the Senate President.

“While we do not want to prejudice the ongoing investigation by the Police on this case, the community will appreciate thoroughness to ensure equity and justice on the matter.

“Dr. Saraki, a two-term former governor of this state and the President of the Senate, has always considered Offa as a second home.

“Offa people are well bred citizens and are always appreciative of his kind gesture and immeasurable benevolence. The community, therefore, holds the Senate President in high esteem. This is not to distract or disturb the investigation by the Police.”