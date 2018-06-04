Offa Banks Robbery: Police withdraws summons, give Saraki 48 hours to respond

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said that following his directive to his ADC to proceed to the Police headquarters to get his letter of invitation to appear before investigators over the Offa Bank robbery, he has been asked to respond in writing within 48 hours.



Saraki has taken to his social media platforms to announce that he had received a letter from the Nigeria Police asking him to make his defence in writing and not to appear before police authorities.

He said, “Following my earlier tweet, I have received the letter from @PoliceNG. They are no longer asking me to appear at any station, but to respond in writing to the allegations within 48 hours, which I plan to do.”

Earlier, Saraki tweeted from his twitter handle @Bukolasaraki, “I have just informed my ADC to get the letter of invitation from @PoliceNG in respect of the allegations raised yesterday…. So that I can immediately honour the alleged invitation.