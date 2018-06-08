Offa bank robbery: Police have received my response to allegations —Saraki

By Demola Akinyemi

The brick-bats between Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, and the Police over Offa bank robbery continued, yesterday, as the former said the latter had received his response in written form.

Saraki’s tweet came barely 24 hours after the Police insisted, Wednesday, that he must appear in person to answer questions over his role in the robbery incident, which claimed 33 lives, including nine policemen.

“In line with their request, earlier today, the police received my response to their letter on the investigation into the Offa robbery case,” the Senate president tweeted, yesterday.

But while parading two more suspects arrested in connection with the robbery in Abuja, Wednesday, Police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, said the Senate president had a case to answer and must appear in person before the Force Intelligence Response Team, FIRT, for questioning.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, yesterday, in Kwara State, commended the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, on the manner he has been handling the investigation of Offa bank robbery, saying he was doing an excellent job.

El-Rufai made the commendation in Oro town at the annual Ramadan lecture organised by Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who is a native of the town.

Recall that the National assembly has just passed a vote of no confidence on the police boss whose actions and inactions they considered antithetical to democracy

But El-Rufail praised the police boss on the occasion and thanked the Chief Imam of Oro, Mikhail Onisan, for praying for the nation and leaders.

He said: “I thank the Chief Imam for his prayers for the country, President Buhari, Inspector-General of Police, who is doing an excellent job, Minister of Information and others. May God accept his prayers.

“Irrespective of what anybody might be saying, he (IGP) deserves commendation, and Almighty Allah will continue to guide him.’’

Also speaking, Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, praised El-Rufai, describing him as a detribalised Nigerian who believed in merit rather than tribal or religious sentiment.

Mohammed, while noting that most chiefs of Oro community who attend the annual lecture were Christians, with some previous editions holding in church compound, described the community as religiously harmonious and tolerant.