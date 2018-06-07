Offa bank robbery: Police deny withdrawing invitation to Saraki

…Insist he must appear before FIRT

By Kingsley Omonobi, Demola Akinyemi & Joseph Erunke

ABUJA —Police, yesterday, denied withdrawing their earlier invitation to the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, to appear before the Force Intelligence Response Team, in Abuja, to answer questions over his alleged involvement in Offa bank robbery and the gruesome killing of over 33 people in Kwara State by some political thugs loyal to him.

The police insisted that contrary to the claim by the Senate President that its invitation to him had been withdrawn, nothing of such emanated from them.

This came on a day the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye Mufutau Gbadamosi, said his people would not be party to any attempt to ridicule or embarrass Senate President, Dr. Saraki.

This is even as leader of the suspected gang that carried out the operations, Ayoade Akinnibosun, told journalists, yesterday, that the Senate President was not aware of their dastardly act, contrary to insinuation to that effect.

Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, told journalists at the re-parade of the suspects in Abuja, yesterday, that going by confessional statements obtained from the suspects, Saraki was culpable in the robbery and killings and, therefore, had case to answer.

But he did not give deadline to the Senate President to appear before the police investigation team, just as he remained evasive on possible action against the Senate President if he failed to appear as directed.

Moshood, who disclosed that additional two suspects in connection with the acts had been nabbed by the police, said they had made confessional statements in custody where they were being held.

In a veiled response to accusation from the National Assembly that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, was framing perceived opponents of President Muhammadu Buhari with criminal cases and consequent vote of no confidence on the police boss on Tuesday, Moshood said the police would not be cowed or succumb to intimidation from any quarters.

He said: “The Nigeria Police Force will not be cowed or succumb to intimidation from any quarter in carrying out a thorough and discreet investigation into the Offa banks robbery where significant successes have been recorded.

“The ongoing investigation will be driven to a logical conclusion. Meanwhile, the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, is still under investigation in connection with the Offa banks robbery and the Nigeria Police Force will do everything possible within the ambit of the law to ensure that justice is done in this case.”

Also, yesterday, leader of the suspected gang, Ayoade Akinnibosun, told journalists that the Senate President was not aware of their dastardly acts, saying they were merely political thugs of both the Senate President and Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

Meanwhile, the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye Mufutau Gbadamosi, said, yesterday, his people would not be party to any attempt to ridicule or embarrass Saraki.

A statement signed by his Principal Private Secretary, Dr Tajudeen Oloyede, in Ilorin, read in part: “While we will not want to prejudice the investigation by the police on this case, the community will appreciate thoroughness to ensure equity and justice on the matter.

“As far as we are concerned, Dr. Bukola Saraki has taken Offa as his second home and has been supportive of all our activities and development projects in the town. The Senate president always heeded to our call anytime we approach him on any issue concerning the progress and security of our ancient town.

“The Senate President also donated substantial money to help some of our people who were in distress as a result of the robbery incident and he also made substantial contribution towards the building of a new police station.

“We wish to state that the Senate president is a former governor of Kwara State and by the grace of God the number three citizen of this country. We will, therefore, not be a party to attempt to ridicule, embarrass, denigrate and disgrace him. We know his antecedent, family and political beliefs.

“We, therefore, call on the police to be alive to their responsibility and avoid unnecessary sensationalism in the handling of the investigation into the Offa robbery incident. We will appreciate that this case is thoroughly investigated devoid of media trial and unnecessary and undue publicity.”