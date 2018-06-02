What odds are Nigeria to win the World Cup?

The Coach:

Gernot Rohr had managed three other African nations before taking over the Super Eagles in 2016. Qualified with something to spare.

Who’s the star?

Captain John Obi Mikel has bags of experience and presence in central midfield. Chelsea’s Victor Moses, on the other hand, perhaps has more x-factor.

Best thing about the Eagles

Composure and solidity in midfield, plus direct running up front from Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho, suggests a team that could cause trouble on the breaks.

Worst thing about them

With the exception of Elderson Echiéjilé, the defensive players are young and raw. Few have big-time experience.

You may recognise…

Central midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was brought by Leicester for the impossible task of replacing N’Golo Kante. Ndidi has lived up to expectation at Leicester City and the Super Eagles. He is young and agile. Although yet to hit full fitness after a groin injury, he is expected to provide solidity in Rohr’s midfield in front of the centre backs at the World Cup.

Cameramen will be picking out…

CAF recently named Nigeria’s fans as the continent’s best. Expect lots of green and white wigs.

Fans’ favourite chant

Sa Ma Sin Wa Lo (roughly translated as ‘Lead us into battle’).

On-field prediction

The lowest-ranked of the African teams looks unlikely to get out of a tough group.

Off-field prediction

Hopefully no admin cock-ups, like qualifying game forfeit for fielding an ineligible player.