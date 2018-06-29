Octogenarian urges voters to return Fayemi to power

An 85-year-old beneficiary of the Social Security Scheme during the administration of former Governor Kayode Fayemi, Madam Victoria Akinyemi, has advocated for the return of the APC to power in the next governorship election.

The aged woman said the N5,000 monthly stipends she received from the Fayemi administration has changed her life and gave her a means of income with which she now sustain herself.

Speaking with reporters in her home in Ilasa-Ekiti, Ekiti East Local Government Area, the old woman said she purchased a she-goat from the stipends and now rears goats on commercial basis.

The octogenarian apart from selling goats to maintain herself, she also feeds on the animals and gives out the meat to others in her neighbourhood.

Describing Fayemi as her “father,” Mrs. Akinyemi urged voters in Ekiti State to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the July 14 election for others to enjoy good governance and for more aged people to be taken care of. She said: “I am now a seller of goats, it was my father (Fayemi) that gave me the money from which I bought one goat which I got through the monthly N5,000 allowances to the aged people when he was governor.

“In fact, the last time he came to campaign in my community, I presented a goat to him (Fayemi) in appreciation of what he did for me and other aged people during his tenure.

“I purchased a goat from my own stipend and that goat gave birth to more goats as you can see them here. I sell goats to people who need them and I also kill from the flock for eating anytime I wish.