Obuah urges INEC, security agencies to learn from Rivers’ polls

By Davies Iheamnachor

Chairman of the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Felix Obuah, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and security agencies to take a cue from the conduct of the just-concluded local government elections by Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, so most of the pitfalls that characterise national elections in the country will be put to rest.

Obuah in a statement by his media aide, commended RSIEC for a very peaceful, free and credible chairmanship and councillorship polls across the 23 local government areas of the state on June16.

He also lauded the massive turnout of Rivers people and residents in the state for the exercise, describing it as most commendable and encouraging.

Obuah noted that the smooth and rancour-free council elections as witnessed last Saturday in all the 319 wards and over 4,000 electoral units in the state proved beyond doubt that free, fair and credible elections are still possible in the country only if INEC, electoral officials and security agencies will be sincere and committed to their respective duties and to the ideals of democracy during elections.

He expressed joy that the successful elections exposed those usually behind election crisis in the state and also confirmed the promise of the PDP-led state government under Governor Nyesom Wike to institutionalise a cost-effective and less rancorous model for local government elections in the state.