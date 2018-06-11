OBJ, IBB, Jonathan, others not enemies of Nigeria — Fani-Kayode

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has said ex-leaders, including former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan; former military President, Ibrahim Babangida; ertswhile Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (retd) and a handful of other opposition elements are not enemies of the Nigerian state.

Fani-Kayode in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, also said the alleged plot by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration “to silence leaders” of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is dangerous to the survival of the nation’s democracy.

Fani-Kayode who was one-time Minister of Culture and Tourism argued that the role being played by the former leaders is expected in a democracy where divergent views and opinions must be freely expressed to put government on its toes.

He said: “I have read the disturbing reports about the Buhari administration’s plan to frame up, arrest and detain President Olusegun Obasanjo on trumped up and politically-motivated charges.

“Governments come and go and no matter what he does, Buhari will not be there forever. We do not want war in Nigeria; we want peace and the Buhari government should desist from provoking a situation and a series of events that may end up spiralling out of control.”

“It is almost as if they are begging for war and that is tragic. They may have the full machinery and power of the federal government but we have the living God.

“Peace, fair play and justice must be allowed to reign in our nation and those that oppose the President must be treated with the respect, decency and decorum that they deserve,” the statement read in part.