Obiano to inject N4billion in Agric sector – Obigwe

By Nwafor Sunday

The National Coordinator APGA Media Warriors Forum, Evang Chinedu Obigwe on Thursday said that Governor Willie Obiano has planned to inject about N4billion in the state agric sector, noting that the governor is a blessing to farmers in the state.

In a statement disclosed in Awka, Obigwe said that no Governor in the history of the State has recorded the achievement and type of investment Obiano’s administration has made in the Agricultural sector.

In his words, “Obiano has achieved much in the agric sector than every other governor in the state. His administration giant stride in the sector is a fulfillment of one of his 1st term campaign promise.

“The governors overwhelming support for that sector is aimed at ensuring that the success recorded in the sector by his administration is maintained.

“Farming is a lucrative business and that is why the Governor is not only investing in that sector but also assists farmers to market their farm produce abroad.

“I commend the Governor on his plan to inject 4billion into the Agric sector. Youths have developed interest in the business and 25percent of Anambra youth are now farmers as revealed by Hon Afam Mbanefo, the Commissioner for Agriculture.

“Farming is now a well organised business seriously funded by the governor. Governor Obiano is the only one who can woo the likes of Cosmas Mmaduka, Chairman of Coscharis Motors, Engr Emeka Okwuosa, an Oil Mogul and other notable businessmen into farming”, he said.

He also said that the enabling environment provided by the governor has made the duo to have good results from their investment.

Obigwe opined that more gains have been made in all sectors in the State since Obiano assumed office and asked for more support for the governor.