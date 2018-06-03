Edo Poly Usen holds public lecture, partners FIRN, UNIBEN on tree planting

Rector of the Edo Polytechnic, Usen, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, has said the institution is set to mark the World Environment Day with a public lecture and a tree planting initiative on Tuesday, June 5, in partnership with the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and the Forest Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN).



Governor Godwin Obaseki appointed Prof. Falodun recently as rector of the Polytechnic with a mandate to reposition the school as a center of excellence in technology education and innovation.

Prof. Falodun, speaking on programmes lined up to commemorate the World Environment Day, said that the school has concluded plans to hold a lecture titled Conservation and Management of Plastic Wastes/Pollutants: Participatory Approach to be delivered by Dr. Ekeoba Isikhuemen, an Environmental Conservator & Forest Rehabilitation Ecologist in the Department of Forest Resources and Wildlife Management, Faculty of Agriculture, UNIBEN.

He said the programmes are being lined up as the polytechnic joins the rest of the word to mark the day, raise global awareness and take positive environmental action to protect nature and the planet Earth.

According to Prof. Falodun, “On assumption of duty, I initiated the Bring Back our Environment (BBE) committee, with the mandate to ensure restoration and beautification of the Edo State Polytechnic for conducive learning and research.

“The BBE in collaboration with the Department of Urban and Regional Planning of the Polytechnic also has the clear mandate to develop winning proposals to attract grants from funding agencies in making Edo State Polytechnic a Regional Centre for Physical and Urban Planning to drive Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s urban planning initiatives and policies.”

The lecture will be delivered with Prof. Abiodun Falodun as chair, and will be aimed at developing models for waste management in Edo State.

The event will also feature the planting of trees and beautification of Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, by staff and students of the Polytechnic, in line with the mandate and vision of Edo State Government.

Prof. Falodun said 500 seedlings were donated pro bono, to Edo State Polytechnic by the Forest Research Institute of Nigeria (Moist Forest Research Station), Ibadan and the Department of Forest Resources and Wildlife Management, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Benin.