Obaseki’s aid in critical condition after beating

By Simon Ebegbulem & Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN CITY—THERE is anxiety in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, as news filtered in Monday that the Special Assistant to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Political Matters, Mrs Maris Igbons, who was allegedly beaten up last week by officials of the Esan West council, is currently in critical condition at a private hospital.



Mrs. Igbons could not talk when journalists visited her at the hospital. She was allegedly beaten up by officials of the council who came to collect revenue.

A member of the APC in the area, Mrs Esther, alleged that the victim was beaten up because she was not loyal to the chairman of the council, Mr Patrick Aguinede.

According to Esther, “Aguinede has been going about intimidating and harassing people in the name of collecting revenue. We expected him to bring all factions of the party together but he is fighting us because we remain loyal to Pius Omofuma.

“That is why he is beating up most of us. Igbons had already removed her shop but they still beat her up.”

A sister to Igbons, who gave her name as Joyce described her ‘condition as bad.’

Meanwhile, Head of Environment Department, Mr. Anthony Ojeabulu, who led the team to Igbons shop, denied beating her up. Anthony said it was Igbons that slapped him and tore his official uniform.

Chairman of the council, Aguinede, on his part, said he was far away in Benin City and came back to hear about the incident.

He said he asked the officials to report the matter to the police.

“As an aide to the governor, she was supposed to be in the office as at the time she was found in her shop. She refused to pay her levies on grounds that she is an aide to Obaseki.

“Omofuma is the person manipulating the whole thing. He has been using everything to discredit my person. Mr. Anthony was doing his normal routine work when the woman was said to have slapped him and tore his uniform.”