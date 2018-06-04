Obaseki VS Idahosa: Why I am suspending my political activities in APC-Idahosa

SIMON EBEGBULEM

BENIN CITY-THE disagreement between Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state and one of the founding members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, Mr Charles Idahosa, over the control of party structure in Uhumwonde Local Government Area intensified yesterday, after Idahosa announced his decision to suspend all political activities in the APC in the state.

The governor and the APC leader has been at logger head over the leadership of the party in Uhumwonde where Idahosa hails from since after the congresses of the party in the state.

Idahosa’s decision to suspend all APC activities has heightened tension in the state APC, particularly after Vanguard learnt that majority of the veteran politicians in Edo South senatorial district of the state, have concluded plans to dump the party following what they described as alleged abandonment by the governor after they assisted him to emerge as governor of the state.

Vanguard however gathered that the leaders are waiting patiently for the leader of the party in the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to bare their minds before taking their final decision.

However, in a statement signed by Mr Idahosa, made available to journalists in Benin City, he however said he was not dumping the APC but needed to take a break “in order to carry out a deeper surgical analysis from a detached point of view”. Idahosa was political Adviser to the immediate governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for eight years.

His words:“It is not all the time that we do what is convenient to us. Most of the time, we should follow our hearts and do what is right no matter how inconvenient. Consequently, given the present state of affairs, I have decided to suspend active political partisan participation in the state. I believe the period will afford me the opportunity to seek an enlightened perspective of the issues, consult widely for clarifications where need be and take more informed position on the politics of Edo state.

“For every decision, there are consequences and possibilities. Yet, when a dog begins to bark at its owner, the dog owner should strut around in caution. That is the sobering epiphany of the present time. However, the great relief and comfort that I find in this decision rest in the fact that human beings may betray you but your heart cannot betray you” he declared.

Continuing he said, “I am a proud and happy man with independent mind of my own. Resistance against curtailments of rights and oppressive tendencies is my second nature. God forbid that I should keep quiet in the face of a charade and injustice perpetuated with savage impunity. I am a prisoner of conscience and feel tormented by the smokescreens!

“I respect the right of everyone to be entitled to their own opinion but no one has a right to his own facts. A fact stands out for all rational men to readily acknowledge! The facts that informed the actions of our great party in Edo state in recent times are strange to me. I have struggled to come to terms with those facts and the consequential actions of the party but it has remained more perplexing by the day”.