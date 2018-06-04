Obaseki visits his ancestral home in Uhumwonde, vows to bring development to communities

SIMON EBEGBULEM

BENIN CITY-GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has lamented what he described as the unacceptable backwardness in terms of development in Uhumwonde and Orhiomwon Local Government Areas of the state and vowed to open up the areas for development.

Obaseki who disclosed this when he visited his ancestral home in Uhumwonde weekend, said the state government will commence the provision of free lunch to schools in these Local Governments adding that concerted efforts will be made to open up the area for businesses by attracting investors to the area.

It is the first time the governor will be visiting his ancestral home in Uhumwonde since he assumed office as governor in 2016. The governor met with elders, political leaders, women and youths and discussed the need for stakeholders to embrace the developmental plans of the state government in the Local Government.

According to him, “ it pains me when I see the level of under development in Uhumwonde and Orhiomwon Local Government Areas. And for me it is a serious matter that must be dealt with. We are blessed with large land mass and we must begin to utilize these potentials to bring development to this area. We will make effort to bring investors here to come and open up this place for investment.

“The same thing applies to Orhiomwon. I am not happy with the way things are looking right now in these areas and we must bring development closer to our people. This place is a rural area but we must not continue to see it as a rural area we must develop it so it will become an urban area too and create towns here because the air is very fresh here and lovely. We have to utilize these potentials and create jobs for our people” he stated.