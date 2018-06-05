Obaseki visits ancestral home, assures on devt

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has lamented what he described as the unacceptable backwardness in terms of development in Uhumwonde and Orhiomwon Local Government Areas of the state and vowed to open up the areas for development.

Obaseki, who disclosed this when he visited his ancestral home in Uhumwonde, said that the state government will commence the provision of free lunch to schools in the local governments, adding that concerted efforts will be made to open up the area for businesses by attracting investors to the area.

It is the first time the governor will be visiting his ancestral home in Uhumwonde since he assumed office as governor in 2016. The governor met with elders, political leaders, women and youths and discussed the need for stakeholders to embrace the developmental plans of the state government in the local government.