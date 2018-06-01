Obaseki sacks College of Agriculture work force

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—IN what appeared to be a 2018 Democracy Day gift to staff of Edo State- owned College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi, in Ovia North-East Local Government Area, the Obaseki administration, yesterday, relieved the entire workforce of their appointments.

It will be recalled that the 37 years old College of Agriculture was established by the administration of late Ambrose Alli in 1981, but closed by the military governors and reopened by the Lucky Igbinedion administration in 2001.

The school charged with the responsibility of offering Ordinary and Higher National Diplomas in Agricultural Technology, Animal Science, Crop Science, Agricultural Extension and Management, was in August 2017, temporarily closed by the Godwin Obaseki-led government with a promise to revamp the institution.

Obaseki said the institution was closed down because it was not worthy of being a school of agriculture due to its poor standard.

Meanwhile, the state government in a letter by the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Monday Osaigbovo, dated May 25, 2018, to all the staff, announced the termination of their appointments.

The letter entitled, Restructuring of the College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi, read: “I am directed to refer to the above mentioned subject and to inform you that following the restructuring of the College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi, and its subsequent closure, government has decided that your services are no longer required with effect from January 31, 2018.

“You are requested to hand over all government property in your possession to the permanent secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, immediately.

“Furthermore, I am to add that in line with your terms of engagement, your cheque for January 2018, monthly salary with one month in lieu of notice is herewith attached,” he said.

However, the staff in a peaceful protest to the palace of the Oba of Benin said their sack did not follow due process.

They said that more than 400 that were in the nominal pay roll of the institution, including the provost were affected by the sack.