Obaseki plans special intervention fund, school feeding programme for Uhunmwode LGA

…schools, roads, hospitals, others to get facelift

Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, says his administration has resolved to set aside special intervention fund that will be used for the development of infrastructure in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state.



Obaseki said this at an interactive session with indigenes and residents of Uhunmwode Local Government Area, at the council’s headquarters in Ehor at the weekend, noting that the special fund will be expended in developing basic education, healthcare system, roads, and rural electrification.

He explained, “I have decided to have in place a master plan for the development of Uhunmwode Local Council Area. Certain amount of money will be set aside as special intervention fund which will be used for the development of Uhunmwode LGA in the next three years.”

He noted that the objectives of the master plan are to make the council area attractive for investors and assist the council’s administration improve its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) receipts to meet its financial obligations.

According to him, “In the next six months, all the 90 primary schools in Uhunmwode LGA will be refurbished. Teachers will be assigned to teach in all these schools. The schools will be automatically integrated into the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EDO-Best) programme. We will introduce the school feeding programme across the state.”

Obaseki disclosed that, “We have commenced work on the designs for the old roads that will be reconstructed in the area. The reconstruction will be carried out in the next 18 months to link communities and open the area to more economic activities.”

He said the state is working with the Federal Government on rural electrification which will be extended to Uhunmwode LGA, noting, “Since the area has the highest number of rural communities in the state without electricity, with our plan in place, we will change the narrative.”

The governor assured the people that a security arrangement will be in place to protect life and property in the area, which will make the area more attractive to investors.

On road construction, Obaseki explained that a committee will be set-up at the ward level with members drawn from the community to include religious and political leaders.

“The state will work with the committee to ensure completion of the designs for roads, appointment of contractors and supervision of the contractors to meet deadlines project delivery.”

The Enogie of Ehor, Chief David Igiehon, told the governor that Uhunmwode LGA has long suffered neglect and people in the area are desirous of development that will attract investors to the area.