Obaseki orders closure of dilapidated schools

By Gabriel Enogholase

Benin—EDO State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has ordered the shutdown of all primary and secondary schools with dilapidated structures to pave way for reconstruction work.

Specifically, pupils and teachers of Holy Aruosa Primary School in Benin City, have been relocated to nearby Agbado Primary School.

A statement in Benin City, yesterday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said the decision to relocate pupils of Holy Aruosa Primary School was informed by the shocking reports that despite an earlier relocation order given by the government, teachers in Holy Aruosa Primary School ignored the order and went about their activities in dilapidated structures.

He said: “All such schools, with dilapidated structures have been shut down with immediate effect. Students and pupils in the affected schools are hereby relocated to other schools that will be announced soon.

“The Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie visited Holy Aruosa Primary School as early as 7a.m., on Thursday, to announce the state government’s decision. The state government has ordered an investigation to ascertain why the initial relocation order of the pupils with their teachers was not enforced.

“One of the allegations being investigated is the suspicion that some teachers, who are refusing to be transferred out of the school, selfishly kept those kids in the school under unsafe condition.”

On the ongoing reform in the state’s education sector, Osagie said: “On assumption of office in November 2016, Governor Obaseki ordered an inventory of facilities and the enumeration of primary and secondary schools in the state.

“After the enumeration, the schools were categorised into three: those in grade A are in good condition; those in B need little intervention and schools in grade C require total renovation.

“It is obvious that Holy Aruosa Primary School and Osula Primary School, among others, fell into the third category and require urgent attention.”