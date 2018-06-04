Obaseki links EDPA, MIXTA Africa’s $100m housing project with local manufacturers

…as ceramics, steel companies, others take position

Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government will ensure that industries domiciled in the state will get the lion share of the $100 million to be spent on raw materials in the development of the 1, 800 affordable housing units in Benin City by the Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA) and real estate developer, MIXTA Africa.

Obaseki gave the assurance during a working visit to Yongxing Steel Company at Utesi, in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, to inspect the quality of products being produced.

According to him, “We have insisted that raw materials to be used for constructing the 1,800-unit housing project by EDPA and MIXTA Africa, should be sourced locally from industries in the state. This will assist the industries contribute to the growth of the local economy.”

Obaseki expressed appreciation to the management of the company for sponsoring an investment forum held in China to attract investors to the state, where over 60 Chinese companies and over 100 participants attended.

According to him, “The state government organised the working visit to know how the company is operating and see how it can assist in strengthening the company’s operations. We will also see how we can create more markets for your products across the country.”

The Managing Director of Yongxing Steel Company, Zhang Xiang Iyaz, expressed appreciation to the governor for the working visit, noting that the company will continue to support the state government in its vision to drive industrial growth for the state.

He explained that the company’s products which are sourced from scrap, are supplied to different parts of the country, where demand is high, noting, “In Utesi, where the company operates, we have different companies producing doors, glass, ceramics, steel and aluminium. We are here to provide quality service to the people and are counting on the state government’s support to get more patronage for our products.”