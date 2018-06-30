Edo Innovation Hub excites pupils, school administrator

Obaseki lauded for tech-based policies

As activities rev up at the Edo Innovation Hub, school administrator and pupils of Abbey Nursey and Primary School have applauded Governor Godwin Obaseki for the foresight in setting up the hub and the opportunity provided for young people to learn new skills.

The submission was made during an excursion by the pupils and their teachers to the Edo Innovation Hub, which also houses the South South Innovation Hub, at the Institute of Continuing Education in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The teachers and pupils were received at the facility by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Magdalene Ohenhen, and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Job Creation and Skills Development, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare.

School Administrator, Abbey Group of Schools, Mrs. Shola Adepetu, who led pupils on the excursion said, “We are here because I believe children should be exposed to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills.

“Children should be exposed to such skills early enough, not until they get to the University. It should start from Kindergarten, to Nursery and Primary school levels, because at these stages, they are endowed with a lot of talents and are open to exploration.”

“Since Children are teachable at this level, it is important for us to begin to expose them to skills that would prepared them for the future,” she added.

According to her, the school will continue to organise such excursions to the Hub to assist the children in developing skills that are relevant in the 21st century.

Mrs. Adepetu lauded Governor Obaseki for the initiative to open the Hub to train youths in technology innovation, noting, “From what I see here, I give kudos to Governor Godwin Obaseki. If we can develop on this, persons who are unemployed would have no reason to remain unemployed. It would reduce crime in the society. I am encouraged by this project.”

One of the pupils, Miss Osayamen Ogbeiwi said, “I feel happy to be here, where people are trained to acquire skills. I appreciate Governor Godwin Obaseki for this project, which would discourage youths from taking to crime.”