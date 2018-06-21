Obaseki extols outstanding contributions of late Justice Oboh to Judiciary

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has extolled the outstanding contribution and leadership qualities of late Hon. Justice Timothy Oboh, noting that Oboh was one of the jewels in the judiciary.



Obaseki said this when he led members of the State Executive Council on a condolence visit to the family of the late Hon. Justice, in Benin City, Edo State.

“We are aware of the life late Hon. Justice Timothy Oboh lived and how he inspired others to great heights as well as his scholarly contribution.

“We share with the Judges and members of his family as you grieve over the demise of Hon. Justice Oboh,” the governor said.

He assured the late Justice Oboh’s family of the state government’s readiness to support them, “We are here to show our concern and support for the family as Justice Oboh contributed his quota to the development of the state and country at large.”

He urged members of the family to involve the state government in the final burial plan to enable the state honour the late Judge.

The Chief Judge of Edo State, Hon. Justice Esohe Ikponwmen, expressed appreciation to the governor for the condolence visit, and said, “Hon. Justice Timothy Oboh was very important to us. Death is the price all mortal must pay, and he has gone ahead of us all.”

Son of the late Judge, Osabohien Oboh, who spoke on behalf of the family, expressed the family’s appreciation to the governor, members of the Edo State Executive Council, the Chief Judge of the state, and members of the state Judiciary.

Osabohien said his late father lived an exemplary life and left an indelible mark, adding, “My father left indelible mark in our lives, he taught us the principles of life and how to live a selfless life for humanity.”