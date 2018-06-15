Obaseki decries vandalisation, defacement of infrastructures

… orders removal of substandard, unauthorised projects

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has decried the defacement and destruction of the state government’s infrastructural projects across the state and has ordered the immediate removal of substandard and unauthorised road furniture and similar projects, on roads and other projects across the state.

Obaseki gave the order after the state’s weekly Executive Council meeting, in Government House, Benin City.

“It is not right to destroy roads, vandalise drainage system without government approval and erect substandard electricity poles that are either abandoned mid-way or lack sustainable maintenance plan and pose safety risk,” he added.

“The state is littered with substandard projects that disrupt the infrastructure master plan and violate laid down rules for such projects.

“The chaotic and indiscriminate execution of substandard and unapproved projects, which are not known to state government agencies and other tiers of government, is unacceptable. This ugly trend must stop,” the governor said.

He explained that “the decision became necessary in order to streamline project execution across the state and eliminate the chaotic situation we are currently having.

“We have a template for the wide array of developmental projects which are being implemented in every ward in the state and anyone who is executing any project in any part of the state should seek approval from the relevant government agencies.”

He noted that several projects have been lined up for different parts of the state by his administration, and said that checks with the agencies of government would avail anyone embarking on a project, the insight into the plans of the state government for such areas, and the necessary approvals given.

According to him, “The growing trend of executing projects without recourse to the agencies of government that give approvals and licences for such projects, in line with laid down rules is worrisome and must stop.”

“The right thing to do is to run your projects through officials of government saddled with the task to give approvals for such projects and secure the necessary approvals.

“Currently, consultation has reached advanced stage to have a dedicated electricity line that will feed government hospitals, the state secretariat complex and other government offices, to ensure regular power supply in those offices. You cannot disrupt such a plan with a project that the approving agencies are not aware of, and have not approved,” Obaseki stressed.