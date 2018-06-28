Obaseki condemns Plateau Killings, commiserates with victims

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has condemned killings in Barkin Ladi and Riyom local government areas in Plateau State and commiserated with victims of attacks, urging for urgent action to end the spate of killings in different parts of the country.

In a statement, the governor, who said that it was regrettable that such wanton attack could be meted on fellow countrymen, stressed the imperative for peaceful coexistence and tolerance in curbing conflict among different groups.

The governor commiserated with the families of the deceased, noting, “It is with a heavy heart that I received the news of the death of about 86 persons in a conflict that erupted in Barkin Ladi and Riyom local government areas of Plateau State.

I reiterate without equivocation that these deaths are not only needless, they must be put to a stop and those behind them should be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

He said the government and people of Edo State join in mourning the loss of lives on the Plateau, assuring that they are not alone in their moment of grief.

“The recent killings would weigh on the conscience of any Nigerian, who values human life and stands for peace and progress of our country. I stand with the people of the affected families and local government areas in this sad moment of our history as a people,” he stressed.

Calling for urgent action to stem the spate of violence, he said, “The killings, once again, put a question on the internal security architecture of the country. Urgent steps must be taken to protect Nigerians, which is one of the primary duties of government. It is not out of place to, at this juncture, call for a review of the security architecture to respond to the peculiar needs of the Nigerian people.”