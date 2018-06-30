Otedola Bridge fire : Obaseki commiserates with Lagos govt., victims

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the Lagos State Government and victims of the fuel tanker fire on Otedola Bridge in Berger area of Lagos State, which claimed at least nine lives and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.



In a statement, the governor said the deaths are regrettable and a loss to the country, wishing the survivors quick recovery.

According to him, “the tanker fire incident is indeed a grave tragedy. The deaths are regrettable and one can only imagine the trauma the survivors are going through. I pray that God gives the families of the victims the fortitude to bear the loss. To the survivors of the resultant inferno, I wish them quick recovery.”

The governor said that the incident once again reminds of the need to seek alternative and safer means for transporting petroleum products, as well as, a rigorous scrutiny of the activities of tanker drivers.

Noting that Nigerians should always be safety cautious to avoid casualties in such incidents, he said, “The incident calls to question the safety measures put in place to transport such inflammable products.

“It is on record that different state governments have sought means for safe transportation of these products but with the recurrence of tragedies like this, it is imperative to have a more holistic dialogue on safer means of transporting petroleum products so that such regrettable accidents do not reoccur.”

He called for a multi-stakeholder engagement to address the lingering issues and hailed the well-meaning Nigerians and emergency services that came to the rescue of those trapped in the inferno while it lasted.