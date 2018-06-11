World Cup: Obaseki charges Super Eagles to keep eyes on trophy

With less than three days to the commencement of the 2018 world soccer tournament in Russia, the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has charged the national team, Super Eagles, to set their eyes on the trophy as the team has all it takes to win the tournament.



According to Obaseki, the current Super Eagles team is made up of young and talented players who have distinguished themselves in their various teams, home and abroad, and are determined to make their mark in history as the soccer fiesta begins this week.

“The team has our support and we are hopeful that we will make it to the final and win the trophy. All that is required of the players is to keep their eyes on the trophy and approach each match with a high sense of commitment to national duty,” the governor advised.

He urged the players to see themselves “as ambassadors of Nigeria who have the rare chance to advance a new narrative about Nigeria on the world soccer stage.”

Obaseki said: “The World Cup has become a very strong tool for diplomacy and image refresh. I urge our players to appreciate the bigger picture and comport themselves in a manner that befits the new Nigeria that we are working hard to build.

“I am confident that the Nigerian spirit, coupled with the strict adherence to instructions by their technical team, will take our Super Eagles to victory.”

The month-long soccer event will see the Nigerian side lock horns with Croatia on Saturday in their opener, a match, analysts say will set the tone for the Super Eagles’ aspiration to win the highly coveted trophy.