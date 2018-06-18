Obaseki assures Edo market women of better structures

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, weekend, said that the state government would ensure that proper structures were put in place in the markets, so that traders could benefit from the Federal Government’s Energizing Economies Initiative, a project under the Rural Electrification Agency, REA.

The governor gave the assurance during Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s stopover at Edaiken Market, in Uselu, Benin City, to inspect the solar power project.

According to him, “The state government is committed to ensuring that this project is successful and we will support traders to benefit from the project. The solar project will equip traders with the much needed power to run their businesses without extra costs on power generating sets and other power expenses.”