Obasanjo’s visit to Afenifere leaders: We’re at critical political stage, says Fasanmi

By Gbenga Olarinoye

OSOGBO—Elder statesman and Second Republic Senator, Chief Ayo Fasanmi has said that the visit of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to some prominent leaders of the pan Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere was an indication that Nigeria is at a critical political stage in her history.

Fasanmi, a nonagenarian who spoke exclusively with Vanguard in Osogbo, said the move by the former President could lead to another political stage in the country.

Although Fasanmi said he was still studying Obasanjo’s move with his visit to Yoruba leaders, he said he would soon make a public remark after he concludes his study of the ex-president’s move.

Chief Obasanjo at the weekend in Lagos held a closed-door meeting with Yoruba leaders including those of the socio-political organization, Afenifere, ahead of the 2019 elections.

Reacting to the visit, Pa Fasanmi said: “I know Obasanjo to be a strong politician and I know he has a purpose for visiting some Yoruba elders. Ayo Adebanjo is my good friend and we have been together for over 50 years, I know he can never compromise his stand.”

He, however, said that: “Ayo Adebanjo and other Afenifere leaders like Reuben Fasoranti that Obasanjo visited can never compromise their stand for any reason.

“When it is time I will make public remarks, but as it is now, let us continue to see how events unfold. But I know the Yoruba people can never compromise their stand for anything.”