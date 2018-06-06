NYSC trains retiring officers on skills for self reliance

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has trained 62 retiring officers on various skills for self-reliance, to enable them to live a happy life after public service and still contribute to the development of the nation.

Brig.-Gen. Sule Kazaure, Director-General, NYSC, said this at the four days 2018 Nationwide Pre-retirement Workshop for staff of the scheme in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on Wednesday.

Kazaure, represented by Mr Abdurazak Salawu, Director, Human Resource Management of the Corps, said the workshop was in line with his agenda to continue to motivate staff through enhanced welfare provisions.

“It is on this note that deliberate efforts have been made to ensure that a happy and well-motivated workforce is put in place. We have undertaken several workshops and training to enhance staff productivity.

“I am happy to note significant improvements in the overall performance of staff within the last two years. The 2018 pre-retirement workshop, therefore, is a continuation of our endeavour.

“It is specifically designed to tune your minds to the realities of life after public service,” he said.

Kazaure then assured the participants that the necessary skills and knowledge given to them at the workshop would help them make informed decisions about their new phase of life after retirement.

He called on retiring officers to be optimistic about the future and take maximum advantage of the training to safeguard their well-being retirement.

“I wish to commend the Human Resource Management Department for the successful execution of previous programmes and hope this one will be better.

‘’I thank resource persons for honouring our invitation and hope that participants will leverage on their wealth of experience and plan for their tomorrow,” he said.

Salawu explained that the workshop was designed for retiring staff, to empower them for challenges of post service life.

In an opening speech, Salawu, represented by Mrs Ngozi Chukwuka, Deputy Director, Training and Executive Development of NYSC, more than 200 retired officers, excluding the ones attending the current programme benefitted from the training.

“The effects of these training have been remarkable. The feedback from the participants has been very positive and rewarding. I sincerely thank the Director General for giving us this unique opportunity,” he said.

He noted that the growing complexity of Nigeria’s social-economic environment had made retirement planning one of the key concerns of corporate organisations globally, hence the high premium placed on it.

He urged participants to take full advantage of the workshop in preparing for a productive and happy retirement life.

“One practical way of motivating prospective retirees to look forward to a happy retirement is to expose them to a workshop of this nature where seasoned trainers are assembled to teach key knowledge and skills retirees need to face the future with enthusiasm.”

“The workshop has been designed to expose participants to relevant skills and ideas that will enable them properly manage their lives and remain relevant and healthy after retirement,’’ she said.

In an interview with newsmen, a participant, Mrs Eno Awakessien, said she was thrilled participating in the workshop as it would afford the opportunity to acquire some skills for self-reliance after retirement.

“I am grateful to the NYSC DG for approving this workshop. It will really help us in sustaining ourselves after service.

“We are still agile and ready to go out not just to do great things for ourselves but for our nation,” She said.(NAN)