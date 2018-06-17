NYDA calls for establishment of Nigerian Consulate in Cardiff

The President, Niger Delta Youth Association, NDYA, worldwide, Comrade Victor James, has called on the Federal Government to establish a Nigerian Consulate in Cardiff, to cater for the immediate and long-term needs of Nigerians living in Wales.

James, made the call in United Kingdom, UK, when the Nigerian High Commissioner to UK, His Excellency, Ambassador George Adesola Oguntade, played host to the group at the Nigerian High Commission.

He said the establishment of consulate in Cardiff would alleviate the stress associated with the long distance between the office in London and Nigerians in Wales, noting that as this office is in Scotland and England, it is the strong desire and belief of the group that the same gesture would be accorded to Wales.

The youth leader maintained that the benefit of establishing a Nigerian Consulate in Cardiff would provide a platform capable of promoting trade and investment opportunities between Nigeria and Wales, thereby building a solid relationship with the Wales Government.

James said : ” It is worthy to note that the Wales Government has contributed immensely to Africa’s development via various charity and business offers. Wales investors are very keen to invest in Nigeria and the presence of a consulate in Wales will facilitate their business desires to invest in Nigeria.

” An example of projects which promises to be of immense benefit is the Wales for Africa Programme, which funds and builds projects that support learning, the exchange of skills, joint working and tackling climate change.

” The Wales for Africa programme will support the International Learning Opportunities, ILO, the Wales for Africa Grant Scheme, WAGS and Hub Cymru Africa, HCA. As one of the many Wales initiatives for Africa, the Wales for Africa programme is a symbol of Wales’ efforts geared towards delivering on the United Nation, UN, sustainable development goals to overcome poverty and suffering.”

The NDYA boss worldwide formally invited His Excellency, Ambassador George Adesola Aguntade, ministers and members of the Nigerian High Commission to a conference organized by the group, titled “African Youth Development Summit”, with the theme, “African Youth Development and The Quest for Leadership.”

An invitation the high commissioner accepted with a pledge to chair the occasion. He, therefore, appealed to all Nigerians resident in Wales to make themselves available for the conference on July 1, 2018, and to familiarize themselves with the new ambassador.

Responding, Ambassador Oguntade, who was visibly elated, assured the group that the High Commission, under his leadership would partner the association. He said that due process would follow in proposing the establishment of a consulate to the Nigerian government for approval and necessary logistics

The higher commissioner advised the group to mobilize and work closely with the commission for the success of the proposal.