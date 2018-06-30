Nyantakyi sues Ana for defamation

Former Ghana Football Association(GFA) Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi has sued Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye PI for defamation.

The embattled former GFA Boss is seeking a declaration that the visual images of him[Kwesi Nyantakyi] receiving money contained in defendants (Anas Aremeyaw Anas) investigative piece titled #No. 12 shown to the public on the 6th day of June 2018 at the Accra International Conference Centre ( AICC) is defamatory.

He’s thus seeking punitive damages against defendants for defamation. Additionally, he is praying the court for a Perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from further publishing the video or premiering it.

On June 6, 2018, the Tiger Eye PI premiered the Anas’s investigative video titled Number 12 at the Accra International Conference Centre which centered on the rot in Ghana football.

In a secret recording, the video captured over a hundred football officials including referees and match commissioners receiving bribes to compromise their fairness in soccer matches.

The embattled former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi who’s currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service for using President Akufo Addo’s name for influence peddling stated that the President is open to pocketing a $5 million bribe, claiming Akufo-Addo sold most of his property to finance the 2016 election and as such was broke.