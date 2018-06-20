Nwosu begins campaign for Oshiomhole

Chinonso Alozie

GOVERNOR Rochas Okorocha’s preferred choice in the 2019 Imo gubernatorial election, Mr. Uche Nwosu, yesterday said that voting for Adam’s Oshiomhole in the forthcoming All Progressives Congress, APC, convention would correct the errors in the party.

Nwosu made this known to newsmen in Owerri while blaming the John Odigie-Oyegun leadership for the crisis in the APC.

In Nwosu’s thinking, “I am convinced that Oshiomhole’s emergence will also prepare the party best for the 2019 election which is just a couple of months away.

“We are aware that opposition parties are waiting to see the outcome of the convention and if we fail to get it right, we may be giving them the chance they have been waiting for.”

Okorocha’s Chief of Staff went further to say: “It is very obvious that our party is grappling with internal crisis and what we need now is a strong leadership that can resolve all issues in the interest of the party.

“It is also very obvious that some of the members of the outgoing National Working Committee had put selfish interests above the party interest. That is why we should all rally round Oshiomhole who has the experience and strength of character to return the party to the people.”