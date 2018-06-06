Nwaka commends Okowa over Nsukwa-Ndemili road project

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—THE member representing Aniocha South Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Mrs Angela Nwaka, has expressed appreciation to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the execution and commissioning of the Nsukwa-Ndemili Road project.

Nwaka, who spoke during the commissioning of the 25 kilometre road by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, thanked the governor for keeping to the promise made to the people of Aniocha South.

The lawmaker acknowledged the quality of work on the road project, stressing that the road had opened up the locality for socio- economic development, expressing happiness over the presence of high profile personalities to her constituency for the commissioning of the road project.

She assured the governor of a sustained commitment by the people of Aniocha South for his re-election for another term in office which she described as well deserved.

The lawmaker, who is Chairman, House Committee on Education, said the success story of the Okowa’s led administration in Aniocha South had made campaign for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidates in the area in the forthcoming elections easy.