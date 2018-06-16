NURTW taxi drivers petition Lagos govt, IG over police ‘harrassment’

By Agbonkhese Oboh

MEMBERS of National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Taxi Sector have asked Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State and the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to rescue them from Lagos State Taxi and Cab Operators Association or they would be forced to go to court and seek redress.

Speaking during a rally at their Lagos Council Head Office,Saturday Otunba Olatunji Odujobi, Chairman of NURTW Taxi Sector, said: “All the taxi parks our members operate from are duly registered with the appropriate authorities and have official receipts that are renewable yearly.

“Therefore, there is no logical reason why we should be subjected to victimisation, molestation and mass arrest by the Police with the instigation of Lagos State Taxi and Cab Operators Association.”

He added that they were being humiliated, with police claiming they were operating illegally, noting that members were being arrested and tortured.

“If after these several meetings with them they do not allow us go about our lawful business, we shall head to court and pursue the matter to a logical conclusion,” he threatened.