NUPENG notifies A-Ibom govt, Shell, others on looming strike

By Precious Nicholas

NIGERIA Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has called on Akwa Ibom State Government, to prevail on the management of Universal Energy, to address the lingering dispute with the union to avoid impending industrial unrest in the state and its environs.

NUPENG also implored the management of Shell Petroleum Development Company, Chevron Nigeria Limited and Mobil Oil Producing to avoid the looming industrial relation crisis by ending perceived unfair labour practices against members.

Speaking, President of NUPENG, Prince Williams Akporeha, warned that the 21-day ultimatum issued last week also included he above companies and others.

According to him, “The union is greatly dismayed by the activities of some contract workers’ contractors that are engaged by some oil and gas multinationals who have wilfully refused to pay Nigerian workers their ‘end of contract benefits’ having relieved them from active service. This is not only criminal but we see it as a slap on Nigeria and its government.

“It is also the responsibility of these oil companies whose contractors are culpable of this reprehensible and despicable act to prevail on them in order to revert to honour and decency.”