NUC endorses FUTO’s 45 programmes

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—ALL the 45 academic programmes of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO, have received endorsement by the National Universities Commission, NUC.

The FUTO Vice Chancellor, VC, Professor Francis C. Eze, who stated this yesterday, while giving account of his stewardship in the past two years, also said that 41 programmes of the institution have full accreditation status.

“Two programmes have interim accreditation status, while two new programmes are awaiting resource verification,” Eze said.

According to the VC, “the university’s relationship with Chinese Universities is already yielding fruitful results, as arrangements are on for the visit of first set of Chinese students to FUTO, for exchange programmes.”

After giving a litany of infrastructural and physical development his administration embarked on since inception, Professor Eze however expressed regret over what he called “the continuing encroachment on FUTO land by speculators and misinformed youths of the host communities.

“Already, over five-kilometre fence has been constructed along the Umuanunu-Obinze and Umuchima-Ihiagwa axis but unfortunately, a large stretch of the fence have been destroyed by ill-informed and misguided youths from the host communities,” Eze lamented.