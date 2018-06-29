NSE, T&R Energy, Simply Exponential engage industry leaders on training

By Moses Nosike

In a way to strengthen industry performance for Nigerian economic development, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Victoria Island branch, T&R Energy Consultants Limited and Simply Exponential Consult Limited is staging a one – day leadership workshop tagged, “Strategic leadership as a tool for business stability and career development” next month at Colonnades Hotel, Alfred Rewane Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to the organiser, the training would enable participating engineers, other professionals and business owners learn unpublished practical lessons from seasoned industry practitioners.

The Managing Consultant, Simply Exponential Consult Limited, Mrs. Fayo Williams, said that while there is a need to train women to be effective leaders and break the glass ceiling thereby moving up the career ladder, 21st century leaders in general should be equipped with strategic leadership skills in order to gain positions where they can lead their organizations innovatively and achieve better results.

In addition, Engr. Prisca Kanebi, Oil and Gas Consultant, T&R Energy said that participants of the strategic leadership workshop will be equipped with tools on the imperatives of compliance, mentorship and creative leadership, the keynote speaker, former Managing Director, Dr Olusegun Osunkeye, (OFR, OON), and Chairman of Nestle Foods Plc.will be at the workshop to share their wealth of experience on Leadership Styles and Innovative among others.