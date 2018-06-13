NSCDC parades fake army officer, pipeline vandals in Lokoja

Eight suspects, including a man who claimed to be an Army officer, have been paraded by the Kogi Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.

The state Commandant of NSCDC, Mr. Everestus Obiyo, who paraded the suspects in Lokoja yesterday, said the alleged Army officer was arrested on June 6.

Obiyo, who identified the fake soldier as Bartholomew Paul, said he was arrested at a military checkpoint at Ayere, Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, Paul was arrested by vigilant soldiers who stopped, searched his vehicle and discovered military uniforms, two military identity cards and other incriminating items.

He said the Army later handed over the suspect to NSCDC, adding that investigation into the matter commenced immediately.

The Commandant said the suspect had been using the uniform, identity card and other items to smuggle cars into the country through Seme Border.

Obiyo listed other items recovered from him to include a black Lexus jeep, two military passports and a dependent military identity card.

He said further that the other seven suspects were arrested for vandalising oil pipelines, electric and telecommunication cables and being in illegal possession of firearms.

The Commandant added that suspects had made useful statements to the NSCDC.

Meanwhile, the alleged fake Army officer has said he was in the business of buying vehicles from Benin Republic for his clients in Nigeria.

He said the military items recovered from him were meant to evade security checks.