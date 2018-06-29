Nsarkoh, Ehimuan-Chiazor, others to speak at 2nd ACT Foundation breakfast dialogue

…towards creating a unified strategy for accelerated global development

Executive Vice President, Unilever Ghana and Nigeria, Yaw Nsarkoh; Country Manager of Google Nigeria, Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor; and the Managing Director/CEO of Aliko Dangote Foundation, Zouera Youssoufou are among the distinguished lineup of noteworthy individuals who have been confirmed to speak at the 2 nd edition of the ACT Foundation Breakfast Dialogue which is set to hold on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

This year’s edition of the Breakfast Dialogue themed “Fostering Ownership: Driving Sustainable Impact in Communities across Africa” is aimed at strengthening existing partnerships in a bid to accelerate the pace of building critical high-level alignment and ownership around the strategic direction of global development.

The Chief Executive Officer, Private Sector Health Alliance, Muntaqa Umar-Sadiq; the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, Akintunde Oyebode and CEO, Biola Alabi Media, Biola Alabi are also among the list of notable individuals billed to speak at the 2018 ACT Foundation Breakfast Dialogue.

This impactful social sector event aims to convene individuals, nonprofits, think tanks and key players in the aspect of development from the public, private and social sectors. Held annually, the ACT Foundation Breakfast Dialogue is geared towards engaging experts and stakeholders within the social sector in interactive sessions where issues pertaining to national, regional and global development are deliberated. It additionally serves as a networking platform for the creation of partnerships to aid rapid growth in the development sector.

Commenting on the need for a reoccurrence of such an impactful event as the Breakfast Dialogue, the CEO, ACT Foundation, Osayi Alile reemphasized the significance of actively engaging social sector players in discourses associated with regional and global development particularly as it affects economic and social growth. “As far as development is concerned, we must always recognize that social deficits exist; and we cannot ignore the call to rapid development else we risk painting the picture of a planet beyond saving”, she asserted.

“We must believe that there must be a time to bring together individuals with an unrelenting drive for development, and to create a unified vision of a sustainable world in which everybody can thrive irrespective of background, location or ideological differences. Development is a universal term and must be treated as such”, Ms. Alile added.

The 2 nd edition of the ACT Foundation Breakfast Dialogue includes a masterclass which is aimed at supporting nonprofits and concerned individuals within the social sector who intend to enhance their expertise in the critical areas of funding, brand management and strategy.

Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation is a grant making non-profit established to support local, national and regional non-profits working to address challenges and associated vulnerabilities in the African continent.