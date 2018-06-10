NPFL: Sunshine Stars secure vital win in Akure ahead of break

Sunshine Stars FC of Akure on Sunday got the much needed maximum three points in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) against Nassarawa United in a match day 23 encounter.

Jide Fatokun had put Sunshine Stars ahead in the 25th minute after slotting home from a Seun Olulayo’s free kick.

The game had ended 1-0 into the half and all efforts to add to the tally by the home side proved abortive until the 85th minute when Sikiru Alimi scored the second goal after benefitting from a cross from one of the new signings, Omodu West.

Speaking with newsmen after the home encounter, Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, the Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, said he was impressed with the injection of new blood into the team.

Yusuf-Ogunleye said the team would escape relegation as the season progresses.

The commissioner said he was happy his team won the encounter as a result of the newly registered players who were fielded.

Kabiru Dogo, Nassarawa United Head Coach, however, said his team lost due to the inability to take chances.

Dogo said the best team of the day, Sunshine Stars, won the encounter.

The league will proceed on break till after the FIFA World Cup. (NAN)