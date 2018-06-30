NPCN calls for prayers against politically-masterminded killings in Nigeria

…Expresses confidence in Nigerian military, security agencies

The National Peace Campaign Network, a non-denominational and inter-faith organization has called for prayers against what it tagged as “politically masterminded killings” in Nigeria.

The group noted that the ongoing killings in Nigeria have political undertones, hence the inability of the security agencies to quell the reoccurring incidents despite concerted efforts.

NPCN, while expressing confidence in the Nigerian military and other security agencies, noted that torrential prayers needed to be activated so that some persons fueling the killings in the nation could give way.

Rev. Kola Adeyemi, National Secretary, while making these comments in a statement issued during the weekend, noted that some persons have been hired to frustrate the efforts of the Nigerian troops, who are sweating it out on daily basis in order to being a lasting peace to the nation.

According to him, the evil ones have, however, proven to be unrelenting as they have again mustered and are currently executing their satanic plot under the guise of herdsmen, exploiting the age-long competition for land resources between farmers and herders’ communities as avenue to desecrate our God-given land with the blood of the innocent.

He therefore called on all Nigerians, across religious line to join hands in prayers so God could in his infinite mercy bring back the Nigeria of our dream.

Adeyemi said, “There is troubling in our spirit because of the negative happenings around us in spite of the efforts being made to place this great country on a peaceful footing. We have survived the perdition that Boko Haram was mean to unleash on the country – its lies that it was sowing terror in the land for the realization Sharia rule has been proven to be false as our members of the Islamic faith have sufficiently ministered to us what the true Jihad entails, which bears no semblance with what the terrorists are doing.

“The failure of Boko Haram has seen the evil spirits behind the plot to terrorize Nigeria out of existence resort to other violent and extremist organizations. These ploys too have failed because that which the Almighty has not permitted to stand would not thrive. All the people hired to foment trouble whether as religious fanatics or separatists have failed, especially with the intervention of a military that conduct itself with the fear of God.

From our interactions with the faithful of our various faiths, we have seen a worrying trend that the evil being perpetrated by these people is not without consequences. Since they resorted to using armed militias posing as herdsmen to kill Nigerians, people are beginning to become polarised along religious divide without knowing they are playing into the hands of destroyers that want such division to increase in the land so that they can cash in on it to make Nigerians kill each other.

“Things have gotten bad to a point where some clergy men across religious divides are beginning to fall into this trap. They now compete with politicians in promoting hate speech even with their sacred role as persons that speak to the faithful in their folds as proxies of God. This is a dangerous bend that we must never turn for any hate speech sanctioned by a clergyman has far more impact than that coming from politicians.

“We do not hold this against our brothers who make such pronouncements in the innocent belief that they are being fighters for their faiths. But we must note that the politicians that created this hostile environment that is souring relations along the religious divide do so ostensibly as a strategy for appearing as better options for the 2019 General Elections. As servants and prophets of God, our callings are not tenured for us to be competing to outdo politicians. Our assignments are lifelong and they entail caring to our best for the followers that God has entrusted in our care.

“The responsibility therefore falls on us to make interventions for not just the spiritual wellbeing of our people but also their physical safety, their being free from being killed needlessly by spawns of politicians.

“On our part, we will hold a one-day prayer meeting at the Eagles Square, Abuja and across churches and mosques in the country to ask God to fill our land with peace and remove the spirit of hate sermons from the clergy in the country.

“We remind Nigerians that any politician that arms youths is neither a Christian nor a Muslim and definitely has no business using God’s name in any sentence. We conclude by reminding us all that peace is possible and the killings will end when Nigerian increase their support for the security structure of the country and President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts at ending all forms of terrorism.”