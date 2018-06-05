`Not too young to run’ Act: NYC presidential aspirant hails Buhari

Presidential aspirant of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Mr Blessing Akinlosotu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the “Not too young to run” bill into law.

Akinlosotu in an interview on Tuesday in Akure hailed the decision of the president to give Nigerian youths voice in the country’s democratic setting.

Buhari accented to the bill was signed on May 31.

The bill was passed by the National Assembly last year to alter Sections 65, 106, 131, 177 of the Constitution.

It reduced the age qualification for president from 40 to 30; governor from 35 to 30; senator from 35 to 30; House of Representatives membership from 30 to 25 and State House of Assembly from 30 to 25.

He applauded Buhari for the boldness in signing into law the bill which would now give the youths the opportunity to contest for the post of President at the age of 35.

“The president has once more proven that he truly has the youths of this country at heart and we just need to appreciate him for the historic event. This is truly a right step in the right direction,” he said.

He later appealed to youths in the country to support the current administration so as to achieve dividends of democracy.

Akinlostu noted that his ambition was to better the lots of youths in the country.

He revealed that he was running because he had the support of youths from different platforms in the country.

On NYCN, Akinlosotu said he had picked the form to contest for the post of the president of the council and was ready submit it later in the week. (NAN)