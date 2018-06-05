‘Not Too Young To Run’ progenitor, Tony Nwulu gets nationwide endorsement

… gives Imo PDP lifeline

By Chris Onuoha

The Imo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, at the weekend got a lifeline from a front line governorship aspirant Hon. Tony Nwulu, member representing Oshodi Isolo, Lagos at the Federal House of Representatives.

Hon. Nwulu whose “No Too Young To Run” bill was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari last week donated two buses to the women and youth wings of the party.

In addition to the bus gifts, he donated a sum of N1 million each to both groups during stakeholders and fundraising meeting held at the party’s headquarters in Owerri. The lawmaker also gave the sum of N500, 000 to the New Media department of the party for effective dissemination of the party’s agenda.

Receiving the money, Mr Chukwu Kingsley representing the media department said the donations were to improve mobility and enhance the effort of the party towards achieving their goals.

Earlier in his remarks, the State Chairman of the party, Barrister Charles Ezekwem assured aspirants in the party of a level playing field during the primaries and enjoined them to shun hate speeches.

Meanwhile, as more encomium are being showered on the brain behind the ‘ Not too Young To Run’ bill, the PDP World Youth conference held at the PDP headquarters in Abuja reflected on the mandate, perspective and Agenda of Hon. Tony Nwulu who sponsored and presented the bill before the national Assembly in 2016.

Today, the bill which was sponsored by a PDP member has been assented by President Muhammadu Buhari who happens to be a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The conference which had several media practitioners in attendance commenced with a cross-section of questions that bothers on the sustainability of the new age reduction bill.

While reacting to deliberations during the conference, Hon. Nwulu noted that the new age reduction law is a constitution amendment/alteration bill. It seeks to alter some sections of the 1999 constitution.

He stressed that, “not too young to run bill” is a new law that has not existed until it was presented in 2016 at the national assembly.

Hon. Tony categorically stressed on the refusal of two APC states Kano and Lagos in the adoption of “Not too young to run” bill. He says that these APC states voted no to the adoption of the bill, but today, haplessly for them the President has assented the bill.

Hon. Tony spoke on the age qualification for Governors and Senators, stating that the reasons for the ties in the age slot as 30 years was politically driven but that engagements are still going on to manage the situation.

However, the young honourable who was referred to as ‘Incoming Governor’ by the national youth leader of PDP, Hon. Sunday Udey Okoye, was optimistic that Hon. Nwulu will successfully deliver Imo State if given the opportunity, considering his age, intellectual confidence and his exemplary disposition of “Not too young to run” law.

Hon. Okoye, however, encouraged the young leaders and members under the PDP umbrella not to relent and tasked the ruling party (APC) to take clue from them, stating that the youngest leaders in Nigeria today are members of PDP.

In his response, Hon. Nwulu refutes the President Buhari’s assertions that youths should not run for the office of the President, Hon. Tony hopefully noted that president Buhari was joking when he used those words. On the issue of power devolution, Hon. Tony stated that the process is still under evaluation, stating that the hitches will soon be cleared. Hon. Tony advice youths to participate in whatever elective position that are constitutionally qualified to access, stating that they are free and allowed by this new vibrant law for youths.

He concluded by saying that the sluggishness and delays in governance and leadership will come to end in 2019, when PDP returns to power.