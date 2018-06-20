Northern youth coalition wants Oshiomhole to reconcile APC members

The Coalition of Northern Youth Forum, on Wednesday expressed support for the election of Mr Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Mr Abdulrahman Aliyu, National Secretary of the forum, said at a press conference in Sokoto that Oshomhole has the experience to reconcile all APC members.

“Oshiomhole’s experiences are good for the leadership of the party and the country in general, this, especially at a time when the party has a lot of crisis in the states which requires much reconciliation.”

Aliyu therefore urged APC delegates to the party’s national convention to elect the former labour leader and governor of Edo to lead the party.

According to him, the coalition delved into the issue of the APC because, as youth, they believe that a stable APC would “will have an effect to the future of Nigerian youth who constitute more than 65 per cent of the population.”

“As such, we hereby declare our full support to Oshiomhole and urge all stakeholders and delegates to ensure that he emerges as chairman in the interest of the country,” he added.