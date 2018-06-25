Northern crisis due to lack of education-Momoh

As he launches scholarship lottery

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-Renowned entrepreneur and Managing Director of JAMUB Group of Companies, Prince Jacob Momoh, has attributed the crisis ravaging the northern part of the country to lack of property education by the youths of the region.

Momoh, a philanthropist, insisted that the fallout of lack of education, either by refusal or denial, was fully responsible for the crisis that has bedeviled the northern region.

According to him, the fallout of lack of education in the region had in turn made youths taken to religious fanatism and extremism.

The businessman said this in Abuja, while hosting the executive members of the National Association of University Students, NAUS, who were in his office to bestow on him the award of “The Most Innovative and Outstanding Entrepreneur in Nigeria.”

To this end, he disclosed that his organization had concluded all necessary arrangements to launch scholarship lottery.

“You will agree with me that the crisis in the northern part of the country is as a result of the fallout of lack of education either by refusal or denial.

“This has in turn made the youths taken to religious fanatism and extremism, “he said as he quoted late Nelson Mandela as said:” Educate the children of the poor so you can bring them out of poverty. ”

While noting that a crime free nation can only be achieved through quality education, he said his organization had resolved to launch the scholarship lottery which he noted, was a private sector Initiative, designed to raise fund to creatively to mitigate the cost of education in the country.

Momoh added that the drive to making young Nigerians opened to education gave rise to the establishment of the programme he called “School-Me Scholarship Lottery”, billed to be launched soon.

While noting that the award was special to him given that contributing largely to ensuring young minds fulfill their dreams had always been his drive in life, he said without education, “it becomes near impossible for young Nigerians to rise to the pinnacle of their careers in life.”

“Education as we all know, is a fundamental right, therefore no child should be denied the opportunity of getting at least the basics of education.

“But in our country, the cost is getting increasingly high, making it near impossible for some people to get access to quality education.

“The School-Me Scholarship Lottery was conceived to raise funds creatively to at least lessen social menace that has been identified with youths who do not have access to education, “he explained.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Comrade Solomon Adodo, said Nigerian students who he noted, were proud of the entrepreneurial innovations of Prince Momoh, wanted to show their token appreciation by presenting him the award.

Adodo, who lauded Momoh for all he was doing to uplift the plight of the Nigerian youths, appealed to him to continue with the spirit as only God could reward him.

He tasked other well meaning Nigerians to toe the line of Prince Momoh to reduce not only illiteracy but also poverty in the country, saying such were the panaceas to the many crises the country was facing at the moment.