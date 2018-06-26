Northern crisis due to illiteracy among youths—Momoh

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—Renowned entrepreneur and Managing Director of JAMUB Group of Companies, Prince Jacob Momoh, has attributed the crisis ravaging the northern part of the country to high rate of illiterate youths in the region.

The businessman said this in Abuja during a visit by the executive members of National Association of University Students, NAUS, led by Solomon Adodo, who were in his office to honour him as The Most Innovative and Outstanding Entrepreneur in Nigeria.

Prince Momoh disclosed that his organisation had concluded arrangements to launch scholarship lottery, pointing out that “the crisis in the northern part of the country is as a result of the fallout of lack of education either by refusal or denial.

“This has, in turn, made the youths take to religious fanatism and extremism.”

While noting that a crime-free nation can only be achieved through quality education, he said his organisation had resolved to launch the scholarship lottery which he noted was a private sector initiative designed to raise fund to creatively mitigate the cost of education in the country.

Momoh added that the drive to making young Nigerians open to education gave rise to the establishment of the programme he called School-Me Scholarship Lottery, billed to be launched soon.

said Nigerian students, who he noted, were proud of the entrepreneurial innovations of Prince Momoh, wanted to show their token appreciation by presenting him the award.