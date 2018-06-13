Breaking News
Northeast youths lauds Dogara’s achievements

By Emmanuel Okogba

By Charles Agwam – Bauchi

A group which identified itself as the Northeast Youth Progressive Forum, has lauded the achievements of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara in Bauchi, the state capital.

In a press statement released to newsmen on Wednesday, the Chairman of the group, Mr. Aliyu Laden said that Mr. Dogara has sacrificed a lot towards the development of the northeast region.

“Hon. Dogara has identified himself with the good people of our region and has contributed a lot towards the Northeast Development Commission to eradicate hunger and poverty amongst many others things.

“He is man of purpose and foresight, a revolutionary politician, and an advocate for justice” the statement read in part.

This is deemed to be a response to a rival group which warned the green chamber leader to tread with caution regarding the rumoured impeachment move of President Buhari, yesterday.


